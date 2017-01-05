Crouch had been contemplating Stoke exit – ESPN FC
Crouch had been contemplating Stoke exit
Peter Crouch has revealed he was contemplating a January move away from Stoke before he made a scoring return to Mark Hughes' team. The 35-year-old had started just one Premier League game, back in August, when Hughes named him in his XI to face …
