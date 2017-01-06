Crowdfunding: A viable option for NGOs in Nigeria? – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Crowdfunding: A viable option for NGOs in Nigeria?
Daily Post Nigeria
Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) often get funded through donations from individuals, corporate sponsorships, philanthropists and grants. While these sources of funding are still viable and active, they are increasingly becoming competitive due to …
