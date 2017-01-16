Crystal Palace Agree Deal To Sign Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says the club have reached an agreement with Arsenal for right-back Carl Jenkinson.

Jenkinson has spent two previous loan spells at West Ham, and now looks to be heading to south London for the remainder of the campaign on loan

He confirmed a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and it is now just Jenkinson’s personal terms that need to be finalised.

SA: I think that's negotiation between the chairman and the agent, but we appear to have an agreement with Arsenal [for Jenkinson]. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 16, 2017

Allardyce said: “I think that’s negotiation between the chairman and the player’s agent.

“While we appear to have an agreement with Arsenal, that agreement with the player hasn’t reached a conclusion, so that’s hanging in the balance.”

Last week, Arsene Wenger confirmed Jenkinson was set to leave the club.

“It is a possibility he will move, yes,” Wenger said.

The post Crystal Palace Agree Deal To Sign Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

