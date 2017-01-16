Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crystal Palace Agree Deal To Sign Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says the club have reached an agreement with Arsenal for right-back Carl Jenkinson.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jenkinson has spent two previous loan spells at West Ham, and now looks to be heading to south London for the remainder of the campaign on loan

He confirmed a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and it is now just Jenkinson’s personal terms that need to be finalised.

Allardyce said: “I think that’s negotiation between the chairman and the player’s agent.

“While we appear to have an agreement with Arsenal, that agreement with the player hasn’t reached a conclusion, so that’s hanging in the balance.”

Last week, Arsene Wenger confirmed Jenkinson was set to leave the club.

“It is a possibility he will move, yes,” Wenger said.

The post Crystal Palace Agree Deal To Sign Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.