Crystal Palace Interested In Swansea Winger Modou Barrow

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Swansea winger Modou Barrow, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old Gambian has impressed for the Swans despite their dismal season so far, making 18 appearances.

Championship leaders Newcastle made an enquiry about Barrow in the summer but were quoted upwards of £10m by the Swans and decided not to pursue a deal.

Sky sources understand that Barrow has a relegation release clause of £5m in his contract and Swansea, who are bottom of the Premier League, are considering whether to sell him for a higher fee in the January window.

Barrow – a Gambia international with five caps – joined Swansea from Swedish side Ostersunds FK in 2014 and has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

