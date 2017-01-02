Pages Navigation Menu

CS Nkaissery’s forgives his ‘son’, endorses him for governor after intervention of his age set – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa


CS Nkaissery's forgives his 'son', endorses him for governor after intervention of his age set
Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and his forerunner Joseph Ole Lenku have today, Monday, January 2, 2017, finally buried the hatchet after years of name calling and hostility. CS Nkaissery's forgives his 'son', endorses him for governor
Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery endorses Ole Lenku for Kajiado governor's seatThe Standard (press release)
Nkaissery endorses Ole Lenku for Kajiado gubernatorial seatHivisasa.com

