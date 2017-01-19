Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cuban-trained med students necessary, says Motsoaledi – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cuban-trained med students necessary, says Motsoaledi
Independent Online
Johannesburg – South African medical students trained in Cuba may be used to drive the proposed National Healthcare Insurance system. This is if government has its way. Up to 3 000 trainee doctors are currently in the Caribbean Island where they are …
There is enough space for doctors in the Public Sector: MotsoalediSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
No shortage of posts for healthcare workers – MotsoalediNews24
South Africa: Jobs Available for Doctors and PharmacistsAllAfrica.com
SowetanLIVE –Citizen –Times LIVE –Eyewitness News
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.