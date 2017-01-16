Cult Members Attack UNILORIN Graduate, Break His Head With Mortar [Photo]

Korede Adeyanju, a graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has been killed by some some suspected cult members who attacked him in Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Korede who is an indigene of Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, graduated from the department of History Education in 2016 and was awaiting the call up to the National …

The post Cult Members Attack UNILORIN Graduate, Break His Head With Mortar [Photo] appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

