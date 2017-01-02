Pages Navigation Menu

Cultist murders girlfriend, dumps corpse in well in Lagos

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

A suspected cultist, identified only as Yemi has been arrested in Lagos State for allegedly killing his lover and abandoning her corpse in a well. The 27-year-old was arrested by homicide detectives at the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, area of the state at the weekend. Yemi was said to have beaten his […]

