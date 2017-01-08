Cultists Attack Akure Primary School, Burn Head Mistress Office

Arsonists suspected to be cultists have burnt a section of a popular Muslim primary school located at Isinkan Street in Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The government-owned school, said sources, was invaded around midnight by cultists said to have been terrorizing the neighborhood.

The invaders burgled the office of the headmistress of the school, carting away useful documents and electrical appliances after which they set it ablaze.

The headmistress, Mrs. Ale Ebunoluwa, confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters, saying huge damage was caused to school properties.

She told SaharaReporters that residents of the area where the school is located and have children in the school called her attention to the midnight fire attack. Mrs. Ebunoluwa said her personal office was burnt along with relevant documents.

“I was called at midnight that some hoodlums had attacked and set the school ablaze, while they also destroyed and damaged properties in the office.

“I was helpless and quickly called the attention of the board to the incident and I think they also called the police immediately to intervene, but the arsonists had escaped,” she said.

She described the act a barbaric, adding that the government and security agencies have been informed of the development.

SaharaReporters was informed that before the suspected cultists attacked the school, they had attacked a compound in the area and made away with residents’ belongings.

Sources in the area said the cultists are aged between 17 and 28. They are also said to be mostly school drop-outs, who were initiated by gangsters.

A resident, Ayomide Adeleye, told SaharaReporters that a cult gang has been using the primary school as a hideout to terrorize the neighbourhood.

The resident said the invaders found it easy to attack the school because it has no security arrangement.

“As you can see (pointing at the gate) there is no security inside the school and the fence can easily be scaled even by little children. “So, some of these street boys have access to the school since there is no one to caution them, and they go in there to smoke marijuana,” he said.

He further explained that officials of some security agencies have visited the school and currently investigating the incident.

Mr. Kole Ibitoye, Chairman of school’s Parents/Teachers Association (PTA), who also visited the school, called on the police to find the perpetrators. “Our children and teachers are now preparing for resumption, I wonder where they would use for learning since some of their classes, and the offices have been set on fire,” he told SaharaReporters.