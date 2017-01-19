Cultivation of mushroom, ginger, turmeric can enhance nation’s economic devt
Abayomi Olaniyan, the Acting Executive Director, National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, has said that the cultivation of mushroom, ginger, and turmeric can enhance the nation`s economic development. Olaniyan stated this in Ibadan on Thursday at a two-day workshop organised by NIHORT on mushroom production, ginger and turmeric processing. He noted that mushroom, ginger and…
The post Cultivation of mushroom, ginger, turmeric can enhance nation’s economic devt appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG