Current Bitcoin Price Trend Hints At Future Yuan Devaluation

The recent Bitcoin price surge is mostly driven by Chinese traders. Increasing fear of capital outflows and the ongoing Yuan devaluation make Bitcoin a viable alternative investment opportunity. It is evident the Chinese government is running out of ideas to stabilize the economy. In fact, it appears the Yuan will continue to slide down a … Continue reading Current Bitcoin Price Trend Hints At Future Yuan Devaluation

