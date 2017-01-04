Customs begins full implementation of ban on vehicle import through land borders

… as agents seek 3-month grace period

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Seme area command says it has perfected plans and also put measures in place to ensure full implementation of the Federal Government’s directive banning importation of vehicles through land borders.

Victor Dimka, controller of the Command, said in an interview with SHIPS & PORTS DAILY that his command had deployed officers to man routes that could be used by smugglers to bring in the vehicles as the new policy took in effect in January 1, this year.

The controller, who noted that it had not been easy for the command owing to the fact that Seme had two exit points that include Owode and the main border, except from the creeks, said the command had also sensitised people to be aware of the new policy and its implications.

“We have moved all the officers on vehicle seats to other seats, particularly the routes that we consider could be used by smugglers. We have also blocked all the routes and new ones are being created,” Dimka said.

According to Dimka, the command has also dismantled all illegal checkpoints and blocked all illegal routes, as, “We have sent our moles to know exactly the minds of people that will want to smuggle vehicles. We have made a lot of discoveries but these are things that cannot be disclosed because if you want to catch a smuggler, you don’t give out strategies so that they don’t counter such strategies.”

The command will also work closely with the anti smuggling unit of the NCS, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) and other security agencies including the military and the police to ensure full implementation of the law, he said.

However, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Seme chapter, has called on the Federal Government to grant a three-month grace period before enforcing the ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.

Bisiriyu Danu, chairman of the association, who made the plea on Friday in Badagry, Lagos State, said the grace period would enable ships carrying vehicles to berth for clearance before implementation of the ban.

Danu said the ban would increase revenue leakages and could result in massive smuggling.

