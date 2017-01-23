Pages Navigation Menu

Customs fire 48 senior officers

Jan 23, 2017

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has terminated the appointment of about 48 senior officers in the service. Ag. Comptroller in charge of Discipline, Ganiyu I. A. A made this known in a circular signed by and addressed to all Zones, all Customs Area Command and units. 45 officers were dismissed, 11 retired while the appointment of […]

