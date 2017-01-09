Customs generated N898bn as revenue in 2016– Spokesman

The Nigeria Customs Service has generated N898 billion as revenue in 2016, including VAT, says the service Spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah.

Attah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the figure was however less than the N904 billion collected in 2015.

He attributed the shortfall to the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange and removal of the 41 items.

According to him, the service was given a target of N937 billion as revenue in 2016.

“The strict insistence of the Comptroller General on application of instant laws enabled the service to generate a total that is inclusive of VAT of N898 billion.

“If VAT is removed, duty collection only is N720 billion, our performance represent a percentage of 76.90 per cent.

“Hopefully we will do better in 2017,’’ Attah said.

According to him, the comptroller General in recent time had taken steps to effect some redeployment in a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the service for improved delivery. (NAN)

The post Customs generated N898bn as revenue in 2016– Spokesman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

