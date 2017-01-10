Customs generated N898bn in 2016 on aggressive revenue drive
Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) collected the sum of N898.673 billion for the federation in the 2016 fiscal year on account of aggressive revenue drive. Of that amount, customs duty accounted for N720.743 billion, while Value Added Tax (VAT) collected by the service on behalf of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which has the mandatory…
