CUSTOMS KNOW WHY VEHICLES’ IMPORTERS SHUN OUR PORTS, SAYS AGENTS’ BOSS

…AS EFEMENA WARNS ON UPU CRISIS

Registered National Association of Licensed Customs’ Agents’ Chairman, Prince Olayiwola Shittu has accused the Nigeria Customs Service of being responsible for why vehicles’ importers shun the nation’s ports, saying “Tell Nigerians the truth” Prince Shittu who spoke on the recent Federal Government ban on land boarder vehicles importation to Journalists in Asaba at the weekend said importers sun the nation’s ports because of too much bureaucracy in the operations of the Customs Service.

According to him, the poor condition of or ports and the disparity in freight charges on imports, which has become embarrassingly high, thus are making the ports unattractive.

He said a brand new small Corola Car costs about N3.2 million to be cleared in the Nigerian Ports and to clear a container of vehicles would cost one and a half times what it would have cost to transport such vehicles through Cotonou.

For this reason, he said neighbouring countries are living on the economy of Nigeria by developing their ports and making them attractive and conducive for importers to clear their vehicles.

“While is it that cost of our ports are moribund? Government and Customs Service should stop the secrecy and too much bureaucracy in Ports operations,” he said.

Expressing sadness that, over 10,000 vehicles meant for Nigeria are now trapped at the nation’s boarders with neighbouring countries because of the ban, Shittu said, the Federal Government ban on land border was more political than economic.

A lot of politicians, he said, have been put into the auto policy in the country to the extent that it benefits only a few persons adding, “I wonder how many government officials are using Made in Nigeria cars, anyway.”

Rather than ban land border vehicles importation, the Custom Service should advise the Federal Government not to be hasty about it because our Ports are not conducive because, apart from the fact that we don’t have the right facilities, they are not operating the way modern Ports are operated and, at the end, they are not attractive to importers, he said.

The bench mark modus of operating of the ports, he said, should be made open and transparent. Directives should not be shrouded in such a way that only a few persons benefit from their services.

“It is a shame that, because of the state of our ports, some neighbouring countries don’t respect us and catch in on it to boost their own economy particularly in the area of importation of goods,” he added.

In another development, the National Publicity secretary, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth wing worldwide, Comrade Umukoro Efemena, has blamed some Urhobo politicians for the crisis rocking the union, warning them not to use the crisis as a yardstick to review their dead political careers.

He also advised the Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi OKowa, to be wary of some Urhobo politicians he described as saboteurs, stressing that they cannot be trusted because, according to him, if they could betray their own Urhobo brothers, they are capable of betraying him.

Umukoro, who bared his mind in an interview in Abraka, said, “You see, some political office holders in the state, due to the fact that their political career is at the verge of extinction, have decided to use the UPU crisis as a yardstick to revive their political career. The truth is, they are either politically-naïve or want to play the role of spoilers in Urhobo nation.

He alleged that, some Urhobo politicians were in the habit of putting their selfish interests above the collective interest of the Urhobo nation, urging them to look beyond their political career for once and place the interest of the Urhobo native above any other interest to enable the Urhobo regain its pride of place in the comity of ethnic nationalities.

