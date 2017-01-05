Pages Navigation Menu

Customs rakes in N815.7bn in 2016

Jan 5, 2017

NIGERIA Customs Service NCS has raked in N815.699 billion as at the end of November last year. The service realised N905 billion in 2015, out of a target of N954 billion. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, had earlier in the year, blamed the NCS’ inability to meet the 2015 target on the policy of […]

