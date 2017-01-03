Pages Navigation Menu

Customs redeploys 8 Assistant CGs, 238 Deputy Comptrollers

In a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the service to meet the challenges of the new year 2017, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) has approved the redeployment of 8 Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs. Joseph Attah, Deputy Public Relations Officer, in a statement said the redeployment took […]

