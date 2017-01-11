Pages Navigation Menu

Customs rubbish Senate order on border implementation, say ban stands

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) on Wednesday directed operatives of the Headquarters Compliance Team and Federal Operations Units to compliment the resident officers of land borders to beef up security and enforce the Federal Government policy on non importation of vehicles through land borders. By this directive, Customs had dismissed an order […]

