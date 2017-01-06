Pages Navigation Menu

Customs seizes drugs worth R8m over festive season – Independent Online

Jan 6, 2017


Customs seizes drugs worth R8m over festive season
Johannesburg – Drug dealers kept South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officials on their feet over the festive season with a total of 120 seizures, including 63 for drugs worth almost R8 million, being recorded at the various ports of entry.
