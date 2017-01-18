Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Customs to license dealers for bonded car terminals
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) plan to license car dealers for bonded car terminals in the country, according to its Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah. Speaking with The Nation in his office at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja

