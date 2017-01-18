Customs to license dealers for bonded car terminals – The Nation Newspaper
|
Customs to license dealers for bonded car terminals
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) plan to license car dealers for bonded car terminals in the country, according to its Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah. Speaking with The Nation in his office at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG