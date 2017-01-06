Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cyber Crime: NCC donates ICT gadgets to Oyo Police

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NCC orders MTN to stop new tariff plan

In a bid to ensure effective security by assisting the police in combating cyber crimes especially in Oyo State, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has donated some Information and Communication Technology equipment to the Oyo State Police command. Speaking at the brief event that took place at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Legal and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Cyber Crime: NCC donates ICT gadgets to Oyo Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.