Cypress Hill Is Basically Instagram Stalking National Geographic

Instagram does this thing where if you’re following someone and they comment on a post, their comment will be highlighted above the rest of the dribble.

For those of you who don’t know much about Instagram, it’s similar to the format which Facebook uses for ‘Likes’.

It was because of this little Instagram hack that Gizmodo tech editor, Michael Nunez, was able to find out something rather random about Cypress Hill.

I’ll hand it over to him::

Cypress Hill loves badass animals, big puffs of steam, and snowscapes. I know this for a fact because for the last few months, I’ve been following the group’s Instagram and National Geographic’s. It was only a couple of days after following the Cypress Hill account that I noticed the group was basically liking and commenting on everything National Geographic posted. Every time I scroll through Instagram, sure enough, Cypress Hill is there giving mad props to the amazing photographers at National Geographic. It makes sense. National Geographic posts ridiculous photos of some of the most batshit creatures and places on Earth. The truth is Cypress Hill probably follows the account for the same reason I do. It’s nice to leave work at the end of the day, light up a massive joint, and scroll through endless pages of funky-looking nature photos.

But it wasn’t just his stoner imagination that led him on this discovery – screenshots for evidence:

Nunez carried on with his discoveries:

I discovered that Cypress Hill has commented on at least 25 of the last 50 posts from National Geographic. That only brings us back six full days. Twenty-five comments in six days. The group has also liked many of the photos they commented on, but just how many is hard to suss out. The issue is that the Instagram’s algorithm won’t automatically tell me when Cypress Hill likes a National Geographic photo, but it will typically show me when the group posts in the comments. Again, this is all sorted by the algorithm, which attempts to show you content that it is relevant to you. In this case, it knows I love nature and Cypress Hill.

Feel like you’re missing out? Click HERE to follow Cypress Hill and HERE to follow National Geographic. I wonder how many other random accounts they follow and comment on.

[source:gizmodo]

