Cyril can fix the ANC, but… – TechCentral
|
TechCentral
|
Cyril can fix the ANC, but…
TechCentral
Cyril Ramaphosa has the leadership experience to salvage the ANC and become a great president, but South Africans will be hard to convince. By Ongama Mtimka. Added by The Conversation on 5 January 2017. Saved under Current affairs. Tags: Cyril …
What will happen in 2017
#ANC105: Ramaphosa cancels door-to-door campaigns
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG