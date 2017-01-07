Cyril Oshiomole’s Campaign Poster Floods Edo As He Eyes Etsako Reps Seat

The campaign posters of Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of former Governor of Edo state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, have flooded Benin city and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo State. The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government …

