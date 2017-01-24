Pages Navigation Menu

Cyril Ramaphosa is not going to be president – Malema – News24

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa


News24

Cyril Ramaphosa is not going to be president – Malema
News24
Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the ANC succession debate ahead of the ruling party's 54th national elective conference in December. Malema was speaking to journalists at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg following the …
