Cyril Ramaphosa is not going to be president – Malema – News24
|
News24
|
Cyril Ramaphosa is not going to be president – Malema
News24
Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the ANC succession debate ahead of the ruling party's 54th national elective conference in December. Malema was speaking to journalists at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg following the …
Dr Zweli Mkhize, The "Accidental" ANC President
Youth League split over who'll be new No 1
EC ANCYL pronounces on national, provincial succession
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG