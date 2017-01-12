Pages Navigation Menu

Dabiri-Erewa, Sagay to Nigerians: Lend your voice to release of recovered stolen assets – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Dabiri-Erewa, Sagay to Nigerians: Lend your voice to release of recovered stolen assets
The Eagle Online
This was the call made by the duo of Prof. Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, at a joint press …
Abacha's loot: America, others blocking return of looted funds – Sagay, Dabiri-ErewaNAIJ.COM
Nigeria may lose $550 million Abacha loot to US – PACACPremium Times
Nigeria may lose another $550m Abacha loot in US – SagayThe Nation Newspaper
Nigerian Bulletin
all 8 news articles »

