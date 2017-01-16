Daddy Must Be Proud – Jacob Zuma’s Daughter Is Looking To Cash In On Her Divorce

A member of Zuma’s famdamily seems not to have fallen too far from the apple tree, fighting to land a huge settlement from of her divorce.

Although by law she cannot be named (it isn’t that difficult to figure it out), President Jacob Zuma’s daughter’s divorce from her multi-millionaire husband has taken a new twist.

She is claiming that their “antenuptial contract is invalid because they entered into a customary marriage, which started at Nkandla, before their civil marriage,” explains The Sunday Times.

They continue:

Should the judge agree with her claim, she will get half of her husband’s substantial estate, which is believed to include a private jet, various high-end properties, interests in eight companies and luxury vehicles including a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Range Rover, a Ferrari and two Mercedes-Benzes. “No ante-nuptial contract was entered into between the parties prior to the conclusion of the customary marriage and, accordingly, in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act [it] is a marriage in community of property and of profit and loss,” Zuma’s daughter said in an amendment filed in the High Court in Johannesburg.

But, of course, it doesn’t end there.

She asked for R113 200 a month in maintenance which was rejected by her husband, who offered her a little over half that figure. However, she was granted an interim figure of R168 000 a month for herself and their children.

Here are some details on the pair’s relationship:

In her latest filing, Zuma’s daughter said she and her husband agreed in 2010 to wed in a customary marriage. This was followed by a visit by the groom and his family to Nkandla for lobola negotiations, which were attended, among others, by Zuma, as the bride’s father. In December that year the lobola, 16 cattle, were delivered to Nkandla. This was followed by the customary exchange of gifts between the families and the slaughter of a cow. Two months later the bride was delivered to the groom’s home in the Eastern Cape.

However, explains The Sunday Times, “the fairytale fell apart early in 2014 when the husband moved out of the matrimonial home.”

According to Zuma’s daughter, the breakdown of the marriage was due to her husband’s numerous “adulterous relationships with other women”. In her papers the wife detailed how her husband had many cellphones and sim cards and sent and received “various intimate messages from other women”. She said he had fathered a child with another woman and that she and the other woman were pregnant at the same time.

The husband, of course, has denied this:

…saying the cause of the strains in the relationship was his decision to buy a home for another woman – the mother of his two children out of wedlock – as well as his wife’s refusal to accept these children from a previous relationship.

And one more thing: two watches – “a R200,000 Cartier Roadster and a Breitling valued at R70,000 that she bought her husband as gifts – are also part of the divorce fight.”

Zuma must be proud.

[source:sundaytimes]

