Daddy Yo! Wizkid is dropping FOUR Mixtapes this 2017

Wizkid has gotten his fans super excited by announcing that he will be dropping not one, not two, not three, but FOUR mixtapes this year – and yes, there’s a mixtape with Wande Coal in the works! He posted the announcement on Twitter and later added, “2017 will be the one to remember!!!” We can’t […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

