#DailyTrustDialogue: CBN forex allocation has no logic— Peterside – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business


Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Atedo Peterside has faulted the Central Bank's allocation of 60% of foreign exchange to manufacturing, noting it was failing the Nigerian economy. In his presentation at the Daily Trust Dialogue on Thursday, Peterside said …

