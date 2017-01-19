#DailyTrustDialogue: CBN forex allocation has no logic— Peterside – Daily Trust
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
#DailyTrustDialogue: CBN forex allocation has no logic— Peterside
Daily Trust
Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Atedo Peterside has faulted the Central Bank's allocation of 60% of foreign exchange to manufacturing, noting it was failing the Nigerian economy. In his presentation at the Daily Trust Dialogue on Thursday, Peterside said …
Domestic debts: FG to issue promissory notes to contractors
FG struggling to pay monthly N330bn salaries, debt bill
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG