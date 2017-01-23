Dalung felicitates with Amaju on appointment

Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick on his appointment as member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.

In a letter sent to Mr Pinnick on January 20, 2017, the Minister said he received the news of the appointment with great joy as it will not only bring honour to Nigeria as a country but position Nigeria to play a greater role in global sports politics.

“May I personally congratulate you on your appointment and wish you well as you discharge this burden of leadership imposed on you by the Football World Governing body. It is a great responsibility that will go a long way to avail you global experience and relationships too.

“Please accept my assurances and co-operation always. Once more, congratulations” Dalung stated.

The post Dalung felicitates with Amaju on appointment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

