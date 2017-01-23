Dammy Krane – Ladies feat. Davido (Dir. by HD Genesis) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Dammy Krane – Ladies feat. Davido (Dir. by HD Genesis)
Daily Post Nigeria
Dammy Krane's Usual Suspekt partnership with Davido DMW imprint is still very much alive and even though we do not understand the full extent of the merger, we like what they put out for their fans. They start 2017 with a video and this one is the …
Dammy Krane, Davido "Ladies" [Video]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG