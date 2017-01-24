Dangote, Bill Gates, Others Inaugurate Platform To End Malaria

The struggle to end malaria in Nigeria has entered a new global phase with Nigerian champion of the struggle, the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote teaming up with other influential private and public leaders.

At the just concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the platform, End Malaria Council, was formed to ensure malaria eradication assumes a top global priority.

The End Malaria Council is meant to drive global attention and funding to wipe out the disease for good.

Dangote, has always canvassed for concerted efforts to rid Nigeria and Africa of malaria which he said decimates the African workforce and the young ones, thus slowing down its economic growth.

According to him, the world without malaria is possible and that it is a challenge to all.

Other prominent persons on the Council with Dangote are Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Ray Chambers, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Health in Agenda 2030 and for Malaria and six others.

