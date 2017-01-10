Dangote Cement lifts NSE indices by 1.25%

IT WAS a positive trading day on the Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE on Monday with the market indices appreciating by 1.25 per cent, amid gains by some highly capitalised equities. Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by N2 to close at N169 per share. It was followed by Guaranty Trust Bank with a gain […]

The post Dangote Cement lifts NSE indices by 1.25% appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

