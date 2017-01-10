Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Cement lifts NSE indices by 1.25%

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

IT WAS a positive trading day on the Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE on Monday with the market indices appreciating by 1.25 per cent, amid gains by some highly capitalised equities. Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by N2 to close at N169 per share. It was followed by Guaranty Trust Bank with a gain […]

