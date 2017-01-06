Dangote Cement pushes equities to N97b loss – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Dangote Cement pushes equities to N97b loss
The Nation Newspaper
A significant depreciation in the share price of Nigeria's most capitalised quoted company, Dangote Cement Plc, dampened the market situation at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday as the loss suffered by the cement company reversed hitherto …
Equities at NSE down 1.07%, as NAHCO, Guinness, Dangote Flour top losers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG