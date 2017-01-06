Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Cement pushes equities to N97b loss – The Nation Newspaper

Jan 6, 2017


Dangote Cement pushes equities to N97b loss
A significant depreciation in the share price of Nigeria's most capitalised quoted company, Dangote Cement Plc, dampened the market situation at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday as the loss suffered by the cement company reversed hitherto …
