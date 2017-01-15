Dangote floats $100m truck assembly plant in Lagos

Dangote Group of Companies has established a $100million truck assembly plant in Lagos as part of its efforts toward boosting foreign exchange and job creation in the country. The group said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the plant was floated by the group in partnership with National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited, (SINOTRUK), a Chinese firm. It quoted Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Dangote Group, as saying that the plant, located in Ikeja, has the capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually.

