Dangote floats $100m truck assembly plant in Lagos

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Dangote Group of Companies has established a $100million truck assembly plant in Lagos as part of its efforts toward boosting foreign exchange and job creation in the country. The group said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the plant was floated by the group in partnership with National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited, (SINOTRUK), a Chinese firm. It quoted Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Dangote Group, as saying that the plant, located in Ikeja, has the capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually.

