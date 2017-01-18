Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Group Partners Sinotruck to Roll Out Assembled-in-Nigeria Trucks Next Week; Cars to Follow Soon

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, in partnership with China’s heavy duty truck group, Sinotruck, is to roll out first assembled-in-Nigeria trucks next week, the Dangote Group said on Wednesday. The Executive Director of Dangote Group, Edwin Devakumar, told Reuters in Lagos that the $100 million plant would assemble cars soon. “It aims to meet an […]

