Dangote Group Partners Sinotruck to Roll Out Assembled-in-Nigeria Trucks Next Week; Cars to Follow Soon

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, in partnership with China’s heavy duty truck group, Sinotruck, is to roll out first assembled-in-Nigeria trucks next week, the Dangote Group said on Wednesday. The Executive Director of Dangote Group, Edwin Devakumar, told Reuters in Lagos that the $100 million plant would assemble cars soon. “It aims to meet an […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

