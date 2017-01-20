Dangote refinery, PTI to partner on human capital development in oil/gas sector – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Dangote refinery, PTI to partner on human capital development in oil/gas sector
BusinessDay
Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Efunrun, Delta State, are to partner in the area of human capital development and professional certification. Mansur Ahmed, Dangote Group executive director, stakeholder …
Dangote Refinery partners PTI in human capital devt
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG