Dangote Refinery partners PTI in human capital devt

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is partnering the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Efunrun, Warri, Delta State, in human capital development and professional certification given the group’s foray into oil and gas business.

Dangote Group Executive Director, Stakeholder Management and Corporate Communication, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, who led Dangote Group management to receive the management of PTI, when it paid a courtesy call on the company, said Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals would be more than ready to partner PTI in the critical area of skill acquisition and human capital development.

He noted that PTI was in a vantage position to provide trainings otherwise sought abroad and with the economic situation in the country, PTI should be the leading light in training of personnel in oil and gas sector.

Ahmed advised the institute’s management to build a framework that would show the contents of its training modules and how they matched specific needs of organizations in the sector, imploring PTI to come with a proposal that could lead to the formalization of the partnership between the group and the institute while also urging it to take facility tour of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals under construction to have insight into the areas of immediate training the company would require.

Earlier, the Principal PTI, Professor Sunny Iyuke, expressed delight that the institute’s management had been able to link up with the group, saying he was optimistic that the partnership would be beneficial to both parties.

He explained efforts being made by the new management of the institute to redirect PTI, saying it had undergone several changes in the last few months to reposition PTI to be relevant in discharging its duties in the light of modern day technology.

The post Dangote Refinery partners PTI in human capital devt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

