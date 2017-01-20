Dangote Refinery, PTI To Partner On Human Capital Development In Oil, Gas Sector

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Petroleum Training Institute, (PTI) are to partner together in the area of human capital development and professional certification given the group’s foray into oil and gas business.

The group executive director, Stakeholder Management and Corporate Communication of Dangote Group, Engr. Mansur Ahmed who led Dangote Group management to receive the management of the Institute when it paid a courtesy call on the company said the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals would be more than ready to partner the PTI in the critical area of skill acquisition and human capital development.

He stated that the PTI is in vantage position to provide trainings that are otherwise sought abroad and that with the economic situation in the country, PTI should the leading light in training of personnel in oil and gas sector.

Ahmed advised the Institute Management to build a framework that will show the contents of its training modules and how they match specific needs of organizations in the sector.

He tasked the Institute to come with a proposal that can lead to the formalization of the partnership between the Group and the Institute while also urging them to take facility tour of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals currently under construction so as have insight into the areas of immediate training the company would require.

Speaking also, the principal of the Institute, Professor Sunny Iyuke expressed delight that the Institute management has been able to link up with the Group eventually saying he was optimistic that the partnership would be beneficial to both parties.

He explained efforts being made by the new management of the institute headed by him to redirect the institute, saying it has undergone several changes in the last few months all in efforts to reposition it to be relevant in discharge of its duties in the light of the modern day technology.

Iyuke pointed out that the PTI has some of the best facilities for training in the oil and gas sector in the world and that the management was striving to ensure the facilities are deploy appropriately so that the institute would take its pride of place in the sector.

