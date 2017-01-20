Dangote refinery, PTI to partner on human capital development in oil/gas sector

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Efunrun, Delta State, are to partner in the area of human capital development and professional certification.

Mansur Ahmed, Dangote Group executive director, stakeholder management and corporate communication, who led Dangote Group management to receive the management of the Institute when it paid a courtesy call on the company, said the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals would be more than ready to partner the PTI in the critical area of skill acquisition and human capital development.

The PTI is in vantage position to provide trainings that are otherwise sought abroad and that with the economic situation in the country, PTI should the leading light in training of personnel in oil and gas sector, Ahmed said.

Ahmed then advised the Institute’s management to build a framework that would show the contents of its training modules and how they match specific needs of organisations in the sector.

He tasked the Institute to come up with a proposal that could lead to the formalisation of the partnership between the Group and the Institute while also urging them to take facility tour of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals currently under construction so as have insight into the areas of immediate training the company would require.

Speaking earlier, the principal of the institute, Sunny Iyuke, expressed delight that the Institute management had been able to link up with the Group eventually, saying he was optimistic that the partnership would be beneficial to both parties.

He explained efforts being made by the new management of the institute headed by him to redirect the institute, saying it had undergone several changes in the last few months all in efforts to reposition it to be relevant in discharge of its duties in the light of the modern day technology.

The post Dangote refinery, PTI to partner on human capital development in oil/gas sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

