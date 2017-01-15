Employment: Dangote’s $100m, 10000 Capacity Truck Assembly Plant To Create 3000 Jobs – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Employment: Dangote's $100m, 10000 Capacity Truck Assembly Plant To Create 3000 Jobs
Leadership Newspapers
Poised to conserve forex and in view of the huge amount spent annually importing thousands of trucks for distributing its products from plants within Nigeria and across the Africa continent, plans are now at advanced stage by the Dangote Group to begin …
Dangote sets up truck assembly plant In Lagos, creates 3,00 jobs
Dangote announces establishment of truck assembly plant in Lagos
Dangote sets up truck plant
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG