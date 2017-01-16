Dangote sets up multi-million dollar truck assembly plant In Lagos, to provide 3,000 Jobs
Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jobs, foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote has embarked on the establishment of multi-million dollar vehicle assembly plant project in Lagos. Specifically, the plant will be churning out heavy duty trucks on which his conglomerate, the Dangote Group spends huge […]
