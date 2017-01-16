Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Sets Up Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos, Targets 30,000 Jobs

Dangote Group of Companies has established a $100 million truck assembly plant in Lagos as part of its efforts to boost foreign exchange and job creation. The group said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the plant was floated by the group in partnership with National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited, (SINOTRUK), …

