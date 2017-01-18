Dangote, Sinotruck to roll out trucks assembled in Nigeria

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, in partnership with China’s heavy duty truck group, Sinotruck, is to roll out first assembled-in-Nigeria trucks next week, the Dangote group said on Wednesday. The Executive Director of Dangote Group, Edwin Devakumar, told Reuters in Lagos that the 100 million dollars plant would assemble cars soon. “It aims to meet an expected increased demand for transport in the country as the government focuses on boosting agriculture and farmers need to move goods across the vast country.

