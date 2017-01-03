Dangote tomatoes factory to resume production
The Dangote Tomato Processing Factory in Kadawa, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State is to resume production in February. The company, which began production in Feb. 2016, had to suspend operation due to lack of enough raw materials. The Managing Director of the company, Alh. Abdulkadir Kaita, disclosed this in an interview with the […]
