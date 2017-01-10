Dangote Tops Forbes List of African Billionaires

FORBES Magazine has released its annual list of the richest men in Africa, this year’s list contains just 21 names with Nigeria’s businessman mogul Aliko Dangote taking the top spot.See full list below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dangote Tops Forbes List of African Billionaires appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

