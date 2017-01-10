Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Tops Forbes List of African Billionaires

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

FORBES Magazine has released its annual list of the richest men in Africa,  this year’s list contains just 21 names with Nigeria’s businessman mogul Aliko Dangote taking the top spot.See full list below;forbes-listdangote-tops-forbes-list-of-african-billionaires-1 dangote-tops-forbes-list-of-african-billionaires-2

