Dangote Urges Ganduje To Audit Funds Expended On Polio Immunisation

Africa’s richest businessman and Chairman of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has urged the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to audit funds released to the State for Polio immunization last year for accountability and transparency.

Alhaji Dangote maintained that all expenditure for the exercise must be verified by external auditors and the report tendered (to partners in the tripartite agreement with the state government on immunization), by the end of March 31.

He gave the charge late Tuesday evening, during a video conference involving Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, his Kaduna state counterpart, Mal. Nasir el-Rufa’i, officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and development partners, at the Government House in Kano.

He also stressed the need for the state government to pay more attention to collation of quality-assured data collection in respect of the exercise because of its significance in decision making.

The business tycoon however, commended the Ganduje administration for providing world-class cold chains, stressing the need for the government to continue to work closely with traditional authorities and local government officials to achieve a Polio free society.

