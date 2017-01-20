Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote’s tomato paste factory shut down over dollar scarcity – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Dangote's tomato paste factory shut down over dollar scarcity
NAIJ.COM
A Kano based tomato paste company owned by Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote has been shut down due to shortage of dollars needed to import raw materials. A senior executive of Dangote Group of Companies revealed this to pressmen. Dangote's tomato …
Dangote Tomato Processing Factory relies on local fresh tomatoes for operationsDaily Trust
We shut tomato processing plant due to lack of forex, says Dangote officialTheCable
Here is why the Dangote Tomato Paste Factory might not reopen in FebruaryVentures Africa

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.